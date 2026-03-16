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Houses for sale in Yozgat, Turkey

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1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ovakent, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Ovakent, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 648 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite villas and nbsp; KIWI Sunset 2, the opportunity to obtain Turkish citizenship! KIWI Su…
$3,38M
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Properties features in Yozgat, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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