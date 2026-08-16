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Pool Houses for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

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Ankara
34
Eskişehir
17
Cankaya
16
Golbasi
14
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1 property total found
1 bedroom house in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
1 bedroom house
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$125,197
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Property types in Central Anatolia Region

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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