Houses with garden for sale in Central Anatolia Region, Turkey

Nevşehir
35
Avanos
34
Ankara
34
Cankaya
13
13 properties total found
Townhouse in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Townhouse
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 184 m²
Townhaus from the developer in Kargydzhak, Alania. Kargydzhak   – The eastern   Alania reg…
$588,895
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/3
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas500 meters from the sea in A…
$641,603
Leave a request
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 300 m²
The new luxurious villa in the Karghydzhak area is an ideal combination of comfort, style an…
$1,01M
Leave a request
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 616 m²
Like a dream, an incredible complex of villas inheriting the beauty of nature and the comfor…
$2,53M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
What do you get: spacious * three -story villa 5+1 * with a pool, open parking and a garden.…
$813,069
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 8
What you get: We offer a unique opportunity to purchase a spacious villa in a residential ga…
$542,504
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 761 m²
Floor 1/2
For citizenshipFor rentFor investmentWhat you get:Premium villas with panoramic views of Ala…
$3,78M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/4
What you get: Designer villa in a modern style in a guarded complex District/beach: The vi…
$313,447
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/4
For citizenship What do you get: this magnificent Villa 4+1 with a private territory and a …
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Floor 1/2
What you get: We present to your attention a new project of villas, designed with the utmost…
$514,594
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/7
What you get: Ready-to-move luxury 3+1 villa in Tepe area. About the construction: The const…
$2,99M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 346 m²
Floor 1/3
For rentFor investmentWhat you get:5+1 villas with panoramic view in the mountains of Tepe a…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Villa in Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Villa
Akarca Koyu, Turkey
Area 321 m²
located on the beautiful top of the mountain, the Will of the Vils in the Tepe area. Tepa …
$2,84M
Leave a request

