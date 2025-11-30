Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bursa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Bursa, Turkey

Nilufer
27
Osmangazi
9
Mudanya
8
Gemlik
4
3 properties total found
Duplex 3 rooms in , Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
Floor 10/11
$5,43M
Villa 7 rooms in Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Gullu Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 465 m²
Floor 2/2
$97,18M
Duplex 7 rooms in 267 Sokak, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms
267 Sokak, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Floor 5/5
$9,05M
