Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Bursa
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

;
Nilufer
13
Mudanya
10
Osmangazi
6
House Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in , Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
4-Bedroom Detached Villa for Sale in Hamidiye, İnegöl, Bursa İnegöl, one of Bursa’s prominen…
$499 656
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Osmangazi, Turkey
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Osmangazi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/1
Mountain Homes in Forest in Bursa Osmangazi The homes are located close to the Uludag hotel …
$633 630
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Mudanya, Turkey
5 bedroom house
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 278 m²
Floor 1/2
Stylish 5-Bedroom Villas for Sale in Bursa Mudanya Bademli neighborhood is one of the reside…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Red Fenix MontenegroRed Fenix Montenegro
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$353 729
Leave a request
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
Floor 7/9
Apartments in Bursa Nilüfer in a Prestigious Residential Complex Odunluk Neighborhood in Nil…
$717 964
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/2
Detached Duplex Villas in Prestigious Villa Complex in Mudanya, Bursa Located in Bademli, th…
$790 703
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas in a Complex in Gümüştepe Nilüfer Gümüştepe Neighborhood, located in Bursa's…
$749 484
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nilufer, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nilufer, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 309 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villa with Nature View in Nilüfer Bursa Gümüştepe, where villa projects are located…
$624 570
Leave a request

Property types in Bursa

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go