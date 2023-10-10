UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Bursa
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Bursa, Turkey
Mudanya
14
Besevler Mahallesi
11
Niluefer
11
Termal
8
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi
6
Goeruekle Mahallesi
3
31 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
213 m²
1/2
Spacious Detached Villas with 4 Bedrooms in Bursa Nilufer. The detached villas are located i…
€687,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
4
2
180 m²
3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
6
6
380 m²
3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
5
3
190 m²
4/4
Distinguished apartments in one of the best areas of Yalova Luxury designed apartments for s…
€166,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
5
3
193 m²
5/13
Unmatched Complex with Rich Social Features and Luxurious Real Estate in Osmangazi, Bursa El…
€451,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
4
2
228 m²
1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€446,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
6
5
357 m²
9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€262,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
5
4
213 m²
9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€198,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Bursa, Turkey
4
4
189 m²
9/10
Affordable Modern Design Apartments in Bursa Nilufer. Affordable apartments for sale in Burs…
€169,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
6
4
300 m²
9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€203,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Bursa, Turkey
5
3
280 m²
9/10
Ready To Move Properties in Well Located Complex in Nilufer. Properties in Bursa are located…
€180,000
Recommend
9 room house with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Termal, Turkey
20
15
2 650 m²
1/5
Luxury Property with Turkish Bath in Yalova Termal. The luxe property is located in Yalova, …
€3,08M
1
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uelkue, Turkey
5
4
310 m²
1/2
Stylish Villas with Private Garden and Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The villas are located in the …
€611,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
4
2
150 m²
5/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€176,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
5
3
240 m²
4/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€318,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Niluefer, Turkey
8
4
500 m²
1/3
Luxury Triplex Houses with Swimming Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The houses are located in the Gum…
€1,07M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gemlik, Turkey
6
2
325 m²
6/6
Well-Located Sea View Luxury Flat for Sale in Gemlik Bursa. The flat for sale in Gemlik Burs…
€309,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
7
2
390 m²
1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€287,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
5
2
200 m²
5/5
Well Located Apartments with City and Mountain Views in Bursa. New apartments are located in…
€213,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Guendogdu, Turkey
4
3
197 m²
4
Panoramic Sea View Flats Close to the Beach in Bursa. The flats for sale in Bursa offer mezz…
€160,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Gemlik, Turkey
4
2
200 m²
2
Key-Ready Duplex Properties in a Complex with Pool in Bursa. The properties for sale in Burs…
€151,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
6
2
350 m²
17/17
Duplex Flat with Aquapark and Olympic Pool in Bursa Nilufer. The duplex flat is situated in …
€575,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Yuezuencueyil Mahallesi, Turkey
5
2
217 m²
3/3
Mountain View Duplex Apartment with a Terrace in Bursa. The duplex apartment in Bursa, Niluf…
€108,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Yildirim, Turkey
5
2
260 m²
1/3
Stylish Detached House with Spacious Design in Bursa Yildirim. The detached house is located…
€215,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with parking
Uecevler Mahallesi, Turkey
3
2
125 m²
10/10
Investment Flats in Centrally Located Project in Bursa Nilufer. The flats are located in Bur…
€201,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
6
3
290 m²
3/4
Sea and Mountain View Luxury Flats in Mudanya, Bursa. Luxury flats are located in a serene a…
€287,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with mountain view, with central heating
Niluefer, Turkey
6
2
249 m²
8/8
Well-Located Apartments with Spacious Design in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments are located in…
€235,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
1/6
Furnished Duplex Apartment with Nature View in Yalova Turkey. The fully-furnished apartment …
€138,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Niluefer, Turkey
6
4
385 m²
8/9
Spacious Apartments in Prestigious Complex in Bursa Nilufer. The apartments with spacious de…
€711,000
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with mountain view, with parking, with with repair
Niluefer, Turkey
3
1
450 m²
1/1
House in Bursa Uludag Road that Offers Wonderful Views. The house for sale in Bursa has a de…
€738,000
Recommend
