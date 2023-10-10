Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

34 properties total found
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€108,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€206,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€180,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/6
Well-Located Apartments with Easy Payment Plan in Bursa Mudanya. The apartments are located …
€258,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€172,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/4
Panoramic Sea View Apartments in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in Cinarcik, th…
€146,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 8/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€405,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Floor 4/4
Spacious Duplex Flat with Sea View in Prime Area of Bursa. The sea view flat is located in t…
€230,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€157,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Floor 3/3
Panoramic Sea and Nature View Apartments in Bursa Mudanya. New-build duplex apartments with …
€422,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Yoeruekali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Yoeruekali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 5/6
Central Real Estate in Prestigious Project in Bursa Mudanya. Luxury real estate in Bursa, Mu…
€227,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Intertwined with Nature Close to All Amenities in Bursa, Mudanya Quality architec…
€235,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 3/5
Well Located Brand New Apartments in Yalova. Affordable apartments are located in Yalova, cl…
€282,000
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
3 room house with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Villas with Private Pools and Gardens 3 Mins from the Ferry Pier in Yalova The vill…
€412,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/4
Hotel Rooms with Sea and Nature Views in Comprehensive Complex in Yalova Antalya Homes ® off…
€446,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with central heating
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2/3
Bursa Real Estate in a Complex with Landscaped Garden and Swimming Pool The real estate is l…
€167,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 6/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€325,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€309,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/6
Ready to Move Investment Apartments for Sale in Bursa. The investment apartments for sale in…
€187,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 3/3
Well-Lit Sea and Nature View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa. The newly built apartments are lo…
€196,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/7
Stylish Apartments with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova Cinarcik. The apartments are located in…
€176,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 340 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea and Forest View Flats Close to the Coast in Bursa. The flats in Mudanya are located in a…
€343,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
Floor 5/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€198,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€172,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 4/5
Well-Located Flats with Communal Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya. The flats are located in th…
€134,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 4/5
Sea View Apartments Surrounded by Nature in Bursa. Chic apartments are located in a peaceful…
€318,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 325 m²
Floor 6/6
Well-Located Sea View Luxury Flat for Sale in Gemlik Bursa. The flat for sale in Gemlik Burs…
€309,000
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altintas, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altintas, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 390 m²
Floor 1/3
Duplex House with Sea and Nature Views in Bursa Mudanya. The detached house is located in th…
€287,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Guendogdu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 4
Panoramic Sea View Flats Close to the Beach in Bursa. The flats for sale in Bursa offer mezz…
€160,000
3 room house with sea view, with parking in Guendogdu, Turkey
3 room house with sea view, with parking
Guendogdu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea View Villas in a Complex with Pool Close to Beach in Bursa. The sea view villas are situ…
€343,000

