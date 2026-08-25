Seaview Houses for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Sea view Houses for Sale in Bursa, Turkey

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Nilufer
13
Mudanya
10
Osmangazi
6
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9 properties total found
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 344 m²
Floor 5/6
Sea View Apartments in Mudanya, Bursa, in a Complex with a Parking Lot The apartments in the…
$457 837
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Gemlik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Gemlik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor 3/4
Elegant Apartments in a Complex with a Pool in Bursa Gemlik The project is located in Kurşun…
$207 895
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$332 866
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 4/5
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex with a Swimming Pool in Bursa Mudanya Mudanya is the mos…
$354 058
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments Close to the Sea in a Complex with Indoor and Outdoor Pools in Bursa The luxury a…
$457 837
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 4/4
Duplex Apartment in a Complex with Pool in Bursa The apartment is located in Mudanya, one of…
$353 729
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TekceTekce
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea View Duplex Apartment for Sale in a Complex with Parking in Mudanya Bursa This apartment…
$302 362
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mudanya, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mudanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
Sea-View Villa with Pool in Mudanya Halitpaşa Halitpaşa, an elite and newly developing area …
$1,20M
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Duplex 6 bedrooms in Karacabey, Turkey
Duplex 6 bedrooms
Karacabey, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Floor 3/3
Sea View Properties in a Complex with Swimming Pool in Bursa Karacabey These apartments are …
$322 355
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Property types in Bursa

villas
duplexes

Properties features in Bursa, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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