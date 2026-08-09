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Hotels for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

;
İzmir
3
Muğla
6
Bodrum
5
Konak
3
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10 properties total found
Hotel 30 m² in Oludeniz, Turkey
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Hotel 30 m²
Oludeniz, Turkey
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 3
The project is located in the Hisaroniu district of Fethiye. This area is the closest reside…
$257,249
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Agency
INEST HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Türkçe
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Mini-hotel for sale on the first line of the sea in BodrumOffered for sale operating mini-ho…
$2,91M
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Agency
Elena Birovchak
Languages
English, Русский
Hotel 10 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 10 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 10 m²
Floor 3/4
4★ Hotel Investment Project in Izmir Under Wyndham Management Prime Location & Key Compet…
$35,000
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Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
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TekceTekce
Hotel 56 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 56 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Limited number of EXCLUSIVE residences at the Radisson Blu hotel. ✅Only 27 residences for…
$400,000
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Number of floors 2
Investment proposalApartment hotel on the first line in Yalykavak (Bodrum)An apartment hotel…
$11,81M
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Hotel 40 m² in Konak, Turkey
Hotel 40 m²
Konak, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Radisson Hotel Rooms The room can be purchased as a whole or in shares of 0.25% (1/4) and…
$133,400
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Hotel 30 000 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel 30 000 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
$161,98M
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Hotel 30 000 m² in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel 30 000 m²
Bodrum, Turkey
Rooms 384
Area 30 000 m²
5-STAR DELUXE HOTEL AND PROPERTY: A UNIQUE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY IN BODRUM'S FINEST! Dea…
$161,95M
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Hotel in Bodrum, Turkey
Hotel
Bodrum, Turkey
Presented for sale hotel, located on the first coastline in the resort town of Bodrum.Bodrum…
$5,00M
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Hotel 40 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Hotel 40 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Hotel rooms in Radisson You can buy a room as a whole or in shares of 0.25% (1/4) and 0.5…
$37,500
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