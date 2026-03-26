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Restaurants for sale in Aegean Region, Turkey

Izmir
5
Bornova
5
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5 properties total found
Restaurant 263 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 263 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 263 m²
Floor 1/28
Commercial Properties on an Arterial Road in Bornova İzmir The commercial properties are sit…
$893,751
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Restaurant 310 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 310 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 310 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$1,21M
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Restaurant 347 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 347 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 347 m²
Floor 1/12
Commercial Properties in a Project with an Arcade in İzmir Bornova The shops are located on …
$1,29M
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Restaurant 163 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 163 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 163 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$910,022
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Restaurant 202 m² in Bornova, Turkey
Restaurant 202 m²
Bornova, Turkey
Area 202 m²
Floor 1/16
Commercial Properties in a Complex in İzmir Bornova The commercial properties are located i…
$1,18M
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Property types in Aegean Region

сommercial properties
hotels
investment properties
shops
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