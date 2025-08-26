  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Pristine Park 3

Thailand
from
$54,500
BTC
0.6482667
ETH
33.9784268
USDT
53 883.3055678
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
5
ID: 32629
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/10/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    8

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Thailand

Residential complex Arise Vibe is a modern condominium in the Thalang area.






