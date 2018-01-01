  1. Realting.com
New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
€652,584
About the complex

We offer single-storey villas with swimming pools, landscaped gardens and parking spaces.

The residence features a large communal garden and around-the-clock security.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nai Yang Beach - 14 minutes
  • Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes
  • Layan Beach - 15 minutes
  • Bang Tao Beach - 17 minutes
  • Golf course - 17 minutes
  • International airport - 17 minutes
Phuket, Thailand

