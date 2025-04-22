  1. Realting.com
Villa Ananda Pool Villa

Thalang, Thailand
$799,262
$1,480/m²
14
ID: 24680
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Thep Krasatti

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

About the complex

Project concept:

The concept of modern villas with a private pool is to create an enclave of luxurious and secluded houses, providing residents with a private oasis where they can relax, recuperate and enjoy an absolute sense of calm. The project is focused on providing an unprecedented level of privacy and comfort, satisfying the desires of people seeking an exclusive and luxurious lifestyle.

Design and architecture:

The villas display an exceptional architectural design carefully designed by renowned architects who skillfully combined contemporary aesthetics with thoughtful functionality. The architectural style emphasizes clean lines, large glass windows and an open layout, smoothly combining interior and exterior space. The result is a harmonious union of modern elegance and natural beauty.

Private swimming pool and outdoor recreation area:

Each villa boasts its own swimming pool set amidst a lush landscape where residents can enjoy moments of relaxation and leisure. Pools serve as the centerpiece of outdoor life, providing serene privacy where homeowners can relax, entertain guests or simply soak up the sun. Spacious terraces, well-equipped recreation areas and outdoor dining areas further improve the quality of outdoor life.

Luxury interiors:

The interiors of the villas radiate sophistication and sophistication, offering spacious and well-equipped living spaces. The open plan floor plans create a smooth transition between the living room, dining room and kitchen, making it easy to entertain and socialise. High-end finishes, premium materials and modern equipment improve the overall atmosphere, increasing the level of luxury accommodation.

Personal retreats:

Each villa has several bedrooms, which gives residents the opportunity to relax. The bedrooms are designed to become oases of comfort and tranquility: they offer ample space, bathrooms and panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. These private shelters ensure that homeowners can retire in their personal shelter, away from the demands of everyday life.

Location on the map

Thalang, Thailand

