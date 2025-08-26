  1. Realting.com
Villa Oxygen Condominium

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$293,668
;
19
ID: 22232
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1008170000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale
  • Village
    Ban Bang Thao

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2011
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

1300 m to the sea, Income Guarantee

About the complex:

The complex consists of 26 two-story apartments, each with its own garden and pool. Available are 3 and 4 bedroom units with areas up to 300 sq.m. High walls are built around the houses for maximum privacy. Only a 5-minute walk to the northern Bang Tao beach. All apartments have views of the pool, mountains, and garden.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, tickets to Phuket as a gift! Just write to us using the form below.

Included in the price:

Finishing work, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to specify the full list of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Located in the prestigious Bang Tao area, only 1.3 km from the beach, which can be reached by a free shuttle. Bang Tao is actively developing, here you will find national parks, golf courses, restaurants, and entertainment centers, making it an ideal place to live and invest. Enjoy the shade of casuarina trees on the nearby Layan beach.

TOP Features:

  • Spacious two-story apartments with 3 and 4 bedrooms and private gardens and pools on a 300 sq.m. area.
  • Located 1.3 km from the beach, 5 minutes’ walk to northern Bang Tao.
  • Impressive views of the mountains, pool, and garden, hidden behind high walls for privacy.
  • Modern amenities: gym, reception, parking, video surveillance, security, shuttle to the beach, management, and public garden.
  • Located in a prestigious, rapidly developing area with well-developed infrastructure near golf courses, national parks, restaurants, and entertainment centers.

Investment attractiveness:

Interest-free installments: the initial payment is 50%, the remaining 50% upon project completion.

Expected rental yield: from 3% per annum in dollars.

Key factors:

  • Breathtaking mountain views
  • Convenient infrastructure with reception, gym, and management on site
  • Private two-story apartments with their own garden and pool
  • Located in a developing area near Bang Tao beach

The complex has promotional units with discounts and bonuses, write using the form below to clarify details.

We will select a project for your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below.

Suitable for:

This residential complex is ideal for families with children due to its convenient infrastructure and proximity to Bang Tao beach. All conditions are created for life here: gym, security, video surveillance, and public garden. High walls ensure privacy. Investors will also find it suitable – the expected yield is 3% per annum, with excellent conditions for short-term and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Breathtaking mountain views, convenient infrastructure, gym, reception, parking, video surveillance, shuttle to the beach, security, complex management, public garden.

Our agency specializes in Phuket property in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

  • No commission, we select a project for your budget and goals directly at the developer’s prices
  • Exclusive units and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer are available to our clients
  • We develop personalized investment strategies with maximum returns for your budget and goals
  • We accompany the transaction completely remotely or with your arrival in Thailand for free
Write to us on WhatsApp or using the form below to receive:
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • Presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquid units for your goals
  • Tickets to Phuket as a gift
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (meet at the airport in a comfortable car, show locations to fully solve your task)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, help with transferring money, paperwork, visa, furnishing, and rental)

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 233.0 – 256.0
Price per m², USD 1,125 – 1,668
Apartment price, USD 276,174 – 449,947
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 148.0 – 250.0
Price per m², USD 1,380 – 2,711
Apartment price, USD 325,825 – 611,308
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 283.0
Price per m², USD 1,613
Apartment price, USD 480,979

Location on the map

Ban Bang Thao, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
You are viewing
Villa Oxygen Condominium
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
from
$293,668
