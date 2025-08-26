Villa Oxygen Condominium

1300 m to the sea, Income Guarantee

About the complex:

The complex consists of 26 two-story apartments, each with its own garden and pool. Available are 3 and 4 bedroom units with areas up to 300 sq.m. High walls are built around the houses for maximum privacy. Only a 5-minute walk to the northern Bang Tao beach. All apartments have views of the pool, mountains, and garden.

Included in the price:

Finishing work, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.

Location:

Located in the prestigious Bang Tao area, only 1.3 km from the beach, which can be reached by a free shuttle. Bang Tao is actively developing, here you will find national parks, golf courses, restaurants, and entertainment centers, making it an ideal place to live and invest. Enjoy the shade of casuarina trees on the nearby Layan beach.

TOP Features:

Spacious two-story apartments with 3 and 4 bedrooms and private gardens and pools on a 300 sq.m. area.

Located 1.3 km from the beach, 5 minutes’ walk to northern Bang Tao.

Impressive views of the mountains, pool, and garden, hidden behind high walls for privacy.

Modern amenities: gym, reception, parking, video surveillance, security, shuttle to the beach, management, and public garden.

Located in a prestigious, rapidly developing area with well-developed infrastructure near golf courses, national parks, restaurants, and entertainment centers.

Investment attractiveness:

Interest-free installments: the initial payment is 50%, the remaining 50% upon project completion.

Expected rental yield: from 3% per annum in dollars.

Key factors:

Breathtaking mountain views

Convenient infrastructure with reception, gym, and management on site

Private two-story apartments with their own garden and pool

Located in a developing area near Bang Tao beach

Suitable for:

This residential complex is ideal for families with children due to its convenient infrastructure and proximity to Bang Tao beach. All conditions are created for life here: gym, security, video surveillance, and public garden. High walls ensure privacy. Investors will also find it suitable – the expected yield is 3% per annum, with excellent conditions for short-term and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Breathtaking mountain views, convenient infrastructure, gym, reception, parking, video surveillance, shuttle to the beach, security, complex management, public garden.

