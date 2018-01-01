  1. Realting.com
  3. Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Investment eco condominium with guaranteed yield of 5%, Layan, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€123,769
;
5
About the complex

Investment condominium with a guaranteed yield of 5% is designed for short-term living and maximising the return on investment from rentals.

The project philosophy implies the use of sustainable materials, optimisation of space and conservation of natural resources. It offers a "city within a city" concept for investment and business.

Another feature of the condominium is a roof terrace with amenities (sports fields, lounge areas), overlooking the mountains and nature.

Interest free instalments are available until completion of construction.

Features of the flats

The project includes studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments.

The ground floor flats have unique features: each has its own private terrace where you can enjoy the tranquillity of nature, as well as direct access to the swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The Layan Beach area is an extension of Bang Tao Beach in north-west Phuket and is close to two other beaches, Bang Tao and Banana Beach. It is surrounded by rainforests and protected areas.

New building location
Phuket, Thailand

