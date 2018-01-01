New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Na Chom Thian, Thailand
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares.
Equipment for the apartment:
- Clean interior decoration,
- Ceiling lighting,
- Combined flooring
- Includes tiles and laminate, tile,
- Plumbing,
- Kitchen headset,
- Built-in and upholstered furniture,
- Air conditioning, TV, two-chamber refrigerator,
- Microwave, hood, hob
The total area of pools located on the inner territory and around the perimeter of the resort exceeds 6000 sq.m. The internal territory of the complex is divided into three different parts by topic and interests. The three-story club house, located in the center of the project and equipped with a pier with boats, imitates the originality of its architecture, magically moving you to the promenade of the glamorous Saint-Tropez.
The complex has a restaurant, dining room and lounge area, gym, sauna, games room, library / Internet center and banquet room.
