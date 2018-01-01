  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket, Thailand
from
€238,125
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a hotel, a large swimming pool and a bar, a restaurant, a spa center, a fitness center, a kids' club, a conference room, a beach.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Advantages

6% guaranteed annual rental income for 5 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure, 5 minutes drive from the golf club and shopping malls.

  • Bang Tao Beach - 50 meters
  • Nai Thon Beach - 7 km
  • Surin Beach - 9 km
  • Nearest shopping mall - 4 km
  • Laguna golf club - 1.5 km
  • Beach club - 7 km
  • Aqua park - 10 km
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Origin Central Phuket
Phuket, Thailand
from
€54,607
Residential complex The Quarter
Phuket, Thailand
from
€219,908
Residential complex Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€757,895
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v unikalnom ZhK
Bangkok, Thailand
from
€218,936
Residential complex Laguna Lakeside
Phuket, Thailand
from
€185,735
You are viewing
New residence with a hotel and a spa center, 50 meters from Bang Tao Beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€238,125
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Residential complex Palmetto Park Condominium
Ban Kata, Thailand
from
€136,039
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. We will help you choose an object for free, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Palmetto Park Condominium is a new residential project located in Karon, Phuket. The complex is conceived in the style of boutique and looks like an oasis where life flows in harmony and proximity with nature. Ideal location — 650 meters to Karon Beach, in the center of the resort infrastructure. From the windows of the apartments there will be a view of the sea and hills. This is a great place in the fresh air, surrounded by evergreen vegetation. On one side of the mountain, and on the other — road to the sea. Palmetto Condominiums gives a sense of relaxation in a five-star hotel. Palmetto residents will use the infrastructure in the territory: - concierge service; - round-the-clock secure open parking; - parking; - satellite TV; - high-speed elevators; - a swimming pool and a furnished terrace for relaxation and tanning; - fitness center; - lounge area and rooftop garden. The complex is constantly guarded, which guarantees peace and quiet. Additionally, the apartments are protected by a key card system. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Thailand. We will find, show and help with the acquisition of real estate for any request! Write or call, answer all your questions!
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Bangkok, Thailand
Bang Na Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
from
€127,342
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a co-working area, a conference room, a gym, a garden and a terrace, a kids' playground, a parking, around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 5 minutes away from a shopping mall, close to a metro station.
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Residential complex Seven Seas Cote d Azur
Na Chom Thian, Thailand
from
€59,729
Seven Seas Cote d Azur is a large-scale project in the style of the world famous French Riviera. Seven Seas Cote d Azur, located 180 meters from the beach, equipped for a comfortable stay, covers an area with a total area of 24.8 hectares. Equipment for the apartment: - Clean interior decoration, - Ceiling lighting, - Combined flooring - Includes tiles and laminate, tile, - Plumbing, - Kitchen headset, - Built-in and upholstered furniture, - Air conditioning, TV, two-chamber refrigerator, - Microwave, hood, hob The total area of pools located on the inner territory and around the perimeter of the resort exceeds 6000 sq.m. The internal territory of the complex is divided into three different parts by topic and interests. The three-story club house, located in the center of the project and equipped with a pier with boats, imitates the originality of its architecture, magically moving you to the promenade of the glamorous Saint-Tropez. The complex has a restaurant, dining room and lounge area, gym, sauna, games room, library / Internet center and banquet room. Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Realting.com
Go