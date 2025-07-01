Residential complex Gated complex of villas with a view of the sea, a restaurant and swimming pools, Phuket, Thailand

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
TOP REAL ESTATE OF 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION.
Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 2…
5
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!*
Ideal for:
Perfect for those seeking a luxurious seaside lifestyle and wanting to invest in highly liquid real estate. The project is designed for discerning buyers who value comfort, privacy, and investment in elite properties.
About the location:
Locat…
The residence features three swimming pools and a water slide, a fitness room and a steam bath, a parking, a lounge area, a round-the-clock security and a large green area.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 5 minutes walk away from the beach and 3 minutes drive from…