  2. Thailand
  Residential complex Gated complex of villas with a view of the sea, a restaurant and swimming pools, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex Gated complex of villas with a view of the sea, a restaurant and swimming pools, Phuket, Thailand

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$2,39M
;
6
ID: 27057
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2468925
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

About the complex

The project consists of 20 villas with a swimming pool, terraces and a parking.

Features:

  • sea view
  • cafe
  • restaurant
  • fitness center
  • watercourse
  • 24/7 security
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen
  • Wardrobe
  • Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 1 km away from Layan Beach.

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

