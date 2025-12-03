  1. Realting.com
Residential complex PARK RESIDENCES

Phuket Province, Thailand
from
$280,142
;
11
ID: 33037
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/12/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    2026
  • Number of floors
    7

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Русский Русский

A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in the prestigious district of Bang Tao. This is an ideal project for those looking for a stable income and comfort.
Installment!
Distance to the beach: only 50 meters!
Gardens of Eden - Park Residence, an exquisite combination of luxurious life and natural tranquility.
A wide range of amenities: the complex has everything you need for a comfortable stay, including swimming pools, gym, SPA, tropical garden, playground and pool, round-the-clock security, free underground parking with chargers.
Location:
- beach, 50 m;
- Phuket Laguna, 5 minutes drive.
High quality construction: an experienced builder known for his high quality projects.
Call or write, we will answer all your questions!
* The cost may vary depending on the course

Location on the map

Phuket Province, Thailand

Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
03.12.2025
Which Currency to Bring to Thailand: Dollars, Euros, or Rubles – What’s More Profitable and Convenient
