Nestled close to Phuket International Airport, the development offers tranquility and convenience for travellers and investors. The villas enhance natural ventilation and embrace perfect simplicity with a glamorous modern style. It's the ideal place for those, seeking both convenience and comfort.

The complex features a clubhouse.

Each villas has:

beautifully landscaped garden

private swimming pool

spacious patio

air conditioning

built-in wardrobe

kitchen

Nai Yang Beach 14 minutes

Nai Thon Beach - 15 minutes

Layan Beach - 15 minutes

Bang Tao Beach - 17 minutes

Tonsai Waterfall - 15 minutes

Blue Tree Lagoon - 20 minutes

Laguna Golf - 17 minutes

Porto De Phuket - 14 minutes

Robinson Lifestyle - 20 minutes

Hospital - 10 minutes

Phuket International Airport - 17 minutes

Facilities and equipment in the house

Location and nearby infrastructure