  Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas with swimming pools in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Residential complex New residential complex of premium villas with swimming pools in Choeng Thale, Phuket, Thailand

Choeng Thale, Thailand
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Thalang
  • City
    Choeng Thale

About the complex

9 exclusive private pool villas ranging from 2 to 4 bedrooms s surrounded by the sun-soaked landscapes of the captivating Phuket island.

Owners are offered the following choice of upgrades:

  • Additional bedrooms
  • Landscaping
  • Covered sala
  • Wood-like ceiling
  • Outdoor shower
  • Upper floor

Payment schedule:

  • Booking of property - THB 200,000
  • Signing of contract (30 days following booking) - 25%
  • Process of transferring Land Title and ownership rights to the buyer - 30%
  • Architectural design and development of layouts, plans and scale drawings - 10%
  • Excavation of land, installation of formwork, and construction of footings - 7.5%
  • Construction of first level columns & completion of villa’s understructure - 7.5%
  • Steel roof trusses, laying of the waterproof membrane over the roof structural slab - 7.5%
  • Plumbing and electricity frameworks, networks and systems - 7.5%
  • Final touches necessary for an exceptional overall impression of the villa - 5%
Facilities and equipment in the house

The villas are delivered fully-fitted with bathrooms, kitchen, sliding windows, doors, floors & plastered white ceiling, lighting, electrical, water system; an air conditioner, and a fan in each bedroom as well as a fan in each shared room.

Advantages
  • full-service property management services
  • high occupancy rate and in turn, a high annual rental income
  • easy-sell option - commission rate charged is only half of the average commission rate of local agencies
Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the prime area of Cherng Talay, Bang Tao. Only 4.8 km from Bangtao Beach and 6.6 km from Layan Beach, this prime area has many restaurants, golf courses, conveniences, hospitals as well as the famous Catch Beach Club.

  • 700 m - Mini Mart
  • 1,3 km - SiamSportsPro Tennis Academy
  • 2,4 km - Tesco Lotus Express
  • 2,9 km - Porto de Phuket & Boat Avenue (Restaurants, Shopping)
  • 4,6 km - Bangtao Night Market
  • 4,8 km - Bangtao Beach
  • 5,8 km - Banyan Tree Luxury Resort
  • 5,9 km - Laguna Golf Club
  • 5,9 km - Catch Beach Club

