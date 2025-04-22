Residential complex KATABELLO Kata Beach

🌟Katabella paradise--

Kata Beach is a great place with crystal clear water and white sand. Perfect for surfing, diving and relaxation, and one of the most popular locations in Phuket.

🌟 Location:

Karon Beach - 3 km

Nai Harn Beach - 10 km

Patong Beach - 11 km

Rawai Beach - 12 km

Old Town of Phuket - 15 km

🌟Excellent product, concept "Mediterranean resort":

8 residential buildings, 760 apartments.

Low-rise houses, stylish layouts, ceilings up to 2.75 m.

There is a house where you can live with pets.

• Rich infrastructure:

✔️Pools and recreation areas throughout and on the roofs of buildings.

✔️Fitness room

✔️SPA, Onsen (Japanese SPA)

✔️Library, coworking

✔️Children's playgrounds, swimming pools and children's room

✔️Cinema theater

✔️Pet swimming pool.

💰 Profitable prices:

layout:

1 bedroom S - 28 m2

1 bedroom MS -32 m2

1 bedroom L - 37 m2

1 bedroom LC - 37 m2

1 bedroom XL - 41 m2

1 bedroom XLC - 41 m2

1 barroom plus M - 47 m2

1 bedroom plus MC - 47 m2

1 bedroom plus L - 56 m2

1 bedroom plus LA - 61 m2

2 bedroom A - 71 m2

PH 3 bedroom C - 100 m2

PH 3 bedroom - 100 m2 - and other dimensions of space and interior.

🌟 prices from 4,284,000 THB

🌟Terms of payment:

Reservation is 100,000 THB ~ $3,000

✔️Interest-free installments during construction.

✔️After making the reservation within 2-3 weeks, signing the contract and making the first payment - 25%.

✔️Then another 3 payments of 25%, tied to the completed stages of construction.

Last payment minus reservation when transferring keys.

❗️ Discount for buyers with 100% payment - 10% ❗️

❗️Now there is also a 5% discount on payment in installments ❗️

🌟 The official start of sales of the Katabello complex in the area of Kata beach on Phuket Island.

A reliable developer with experience in building complexes on the island. Phuket is over 14 years old.

✔️Perfect reputation and 6 built on time complexes.

✔️Excellent quality of construction.

✔️The management company monitors the complexes after delivery.

✔️Guaranteeing high demand for rent due to the rich infrastructure in the complexes.

✔️Always beautiful, green areas in all projects.

📈 Investment opportunity

Profitability and liquidity are guaranteed!

🌟 The price includes repair and built-in furniture (a package of mobile furniture can be purchased for additional payment, or ordered from our designer-decorator).

📲 All details during personal communication, online or offline display of the location of construction or other facilities is possible. Complete Controversy of the Deal from Choice to Key Receipt.

❗️assistance with renting out and even with subsequent resale, all the objects are checked by our lawyers.

📲 Leave a request: selection of the best options for your request - location, number of bedrooms, view from the window, for living or investment and the desired budget.

and if you are considering buying property in other countries, free choice and consultation to choose from: Bali, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Vietnam, Greece, Georgia, Zanzibar, Italy, Spain, Qatar, Cambodia, Mexico, UAE, Oman, Panama, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Northern Cyprus, Serbia, Thailand (Phuket and Pattaya), Turkey, France, Montenegro.