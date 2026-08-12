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Pool Chalets in Valencian Community, Spain

;
Alacant Alicante
33
la Marina Baixa
5
Orihuela
3
Pilar de la Horadada
6
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9 properties total found
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 216 m²
In Playa Mujavista, just 300 metres from the sea and just a few metres from the French Liceo…
$738,604
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 659 m²
We have this exclusive villa for sale in the area of Los Girasol, has a living room with woo…
$854,637
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Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 313 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$882,337
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 454 m²
Discover this magnificent villa located in Mutxamel in the same La Huerta urbanization. The…
$906,116
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Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in Vistahermosa. Casamayor Real Estate presents you wi…
$1,33M
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Chalet in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet
Finestrat, Spain
Area 229 m²
Discover a new concept of life in a privileged natural environment, with the sea as a backdr…
$675,621
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Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive villa located on the street Rio Turia…
$1,29M
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$963,804
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Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 217 m²
Villa for Sale in Mutxamel - La Huerta Casamayor Real Estate presents this great property lo…
$376,320
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Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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