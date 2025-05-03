Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet
  6. Terrace

Terraced Chalets in Valencian Community, Spain

Alicante
4
Alacant Alicante
36
la Marina Baixa
3
Orihuela
3
Show more
Chalet Delete
Clear all
28 properties total found
Chalet 3 bedrooms in San Fulgencio, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
San Fulgencio, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Новая урбанизация с шале с 3 спальнями и 2 ванными комнатами, расположенн…
$280,891
Leave a request
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
Villa located in a quiet and familiar urbanization, where there is a park to spend time with…
$247,432
Leave a request
Chalet in Aigues, Spain
Chalet
Aigues, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Aigues, with pardela of 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 built. Three doubl…
$604,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 480 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you this magnificent villa for sale in Muchamiel which has 92…
$938,993
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents this exclusive villa located on Río Turia Street, in the Hayg…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms with a plot of 200 m2. On the site, as an additional option, you…
$267,416
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Denia, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Denia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
$371,549
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
Leave a request
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that rises on the very rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront wi…
$7,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Los Montesinos, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Los Montesinos, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Шале с 3 спальнями Шале с 3 спальнями, 2 ванными, частным бассейном, солярием и садом, окруж…
$247,699
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
$539,985
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
$229,865
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
$247,204
Leave a request
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
$678,696
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 94 m²
$262,561
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Poble Nou de Benitatxell Benitachell, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Уютное шале с 3 спальнями Фантастический дом с отоплением на отдельном участке 400m2 коммуна…
$254,635
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Santa Pola, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 93 m²
$282,377
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
$436,843
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Algorfa, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Algorfa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$371,549
Leave a request
Chalet 3 bedrooms in Dolores, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
Dolores, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
$306,156
Leave a request
Chalet in Petrer, Spain
Chalet
Petrer, Spain
Area 345 m²
Casamayor presents this exclusive property in Elda at the foot of the Peña del Sol mountain.…
$822,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Entrenaranjos, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Entrenaranjos, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Villas with 2 or 3 bedrooms with a plot of 200 m2. On the site, as an additional option, you…
$198,060
Leave a request
Chalet 2 bedrooms in Daya Nueva, Spain
Chalet 2 bedrooms
Daya Nueva, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Chalet with 2 bedrooms This new construction offers modern chalets and everything in one lev…
$224,911
Leave a request
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go