Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Chalet
  6. Garage

Chalets with garage for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Alicante
4
Alacant Alicante
36
la Marina Baixa
3
Orihuela
3
Show more
Chalet Delete
Clear all
15 properties total found
Chalet in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Chalet
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 336 m²
Casamayor presents this spectacular property with a plot of 5,138 square metres and 687 squa…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Aigues, Spain
Chalet
Aigues, Spain
Area 1 995 m²
Magnificent villa for sale in Aigues, with pardela of 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 built. Three doubl…
$604,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$733,408
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Casamayor Real Estate presents this exclusive villa located on Río Turia Street, in the Hayg…
$1,21M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 140 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$642,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 250 m²
Casamayor presents this modern chalet in the front line of Alicante Golf, located in a priva…
$1,25M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 1 140 m²
Majestic construction that rises on the very rocks of Cabo de las Huertas on the seafront wi…
$7,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 126 m²
Casamayor presents you with this magnificent opportunity to make you this beautiful rustic s…
$410,976
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 141 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$739,093
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Mutxamel, Spain
Chalet
Mutxamel, Spain
Area 170 m²
We present this magnificent villa located in the quiet town of Mutxamel, surrounded by natur…
$357,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet 5 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
$421,828
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Petrer, Spain
Chalet
Petrer, Spain
Area 345 m²
Casamayor presents this exclusive property in Elda at the foot of the Peña del Sol mountain.…
$822,311
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Godella, Spain
Chalet
Godella, Spain
Area 138 m²
Of all the areas surrounding Valencia, very few have an intact space where the Mediterranean…
$636,757
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 370 m²
Property with three different components, 7 bedrooms, 3 kitchens, 5 bathrooms and 1 toilet, …
$627,059
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Chalet in Alicante, Spain
Chalet
Alicante, Spain
Area 417 m²
Fantastic independent chalet for sale in Vistahermosa. Real Estate Casamayor presents …
$1,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go