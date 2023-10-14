Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

26 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Townhouse in Sueño Azul in the area of Callao Salvaje with panoramic views of the ocean and …
€450,000
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity in Arico, Spain
3 room house with parking, with garden, with electricity
Arico, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
House under construction for sale in Abades, designed by a Spanish architect who planned the…
€350,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Beautiful villa 5 bedrooms in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. This is a cozy area within wa…
€875,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 395 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this newly renovated villa for sale in Puerto de Santiago w…
€1,17M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
€935,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with garage, with security
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Duplex in a modern residential complex on the first line of Los Martines in the El Medano ar…
€420,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Magnificent townhouse in the newly built luxury residential complex “Portonovo” in Los Crist…
€689,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
House for sale in the Oasis de Fañabé complex in the Madroñal area. House after major renova…
€480,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden in Arona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with garden
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Bungalow with ocean view for sale in the prestigious area of ​​San Eugenio Alto in Costa Ade…
€550,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villa for sale with private pool and garden overlooking the ocean and golf course. The villa…
€850,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with security
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex apartment in the Santa Ana complex in the Costa del Silencio area. It has a …
€250,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Beautiful villa for sale in Palm Mar in the south of Tenerife, recently renovated and very s…
€560,000
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
3 room house with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Luxurious duplex penthouse with 360° view for sale! This beautiful penthouse is located in t…
€850,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Villa for sale with 5 bedrooms in a picturesque area of ​​the coast of Tenerife, with magnif…
€680,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 176 m²
Bungalow for sale in the residential complex Sotavento in the south of Tenerife, a few meter…
€325,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
For sale a stylish townhouse in Tenerife in a complex on the first line and close to the gol…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with elevator, with air conditioning, with garage
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
New project SAN BLAS ocean view on the first line of the Atlantic Ocean close to Golf del Su…
€911,100
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Duplex for sale in Park Santiago II. Playa de Las Americas is the capital of tourism in Tene…
€365,000
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Townhouse for sale in the Amarilla Golf area in the south of Tenerife, the complex is locate…
€265,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Duplex with panoramic ocean views, located in the exclusive residential complex Bahía de los…
€690,000
Bungalow 5 rooms with sea view, with Palm Mar in Arona, Spain
Bungalow 5 rooms with sea view, with Palm Mar
Arona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Beautiful bungalow for sale in the Palm Mar area consisting of two bedrooms and two bathroom…
€236,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with garage, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villa in Adeje, Caldera del Rey, for sale Luxury villa in the best area of Costa Ade…
€2,90M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 3
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas in th…
€790,000
Villa Villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace in El Sauzal, Spain
Villa Villa with elevator, with sea view, with terrace
El Sauzal, Spain
Area 824 m²
The luxurious "smart" mansion, located on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean in the northern p…
€8,80M
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Villa Villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Area 4 m²
Luxury villa in Taucho, Tenerife The house is partially furnished, located just a few minut…
€1,30M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden in La Orotava, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with garden
La Orotava, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 000 m²
Luxurious villa with unique sea views in La Orotava, Tenerife House with an area of 1000 sq…
€5,50M

