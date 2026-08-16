Pool Houses for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Pool Houses for Sale in in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
96
Arona
31
Los Cristianos
17
San Miguel de Abona
7
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34 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Townhouse for sale in the newly built elite residential complex PortoNovo in the center of L…
$635,626
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a three-story townhouse located in El Camison, on the border between the cities of …
$524,829
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3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Townhouse for sale in La Finca, first phase of Aguilas del Teide. On the ground floor there …
$305,567
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 545 m²
Modern corner villa located in one of the best residences of the city of Los Cristianos - Me…
$1,03M
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
$256,583
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
For sale corner three-story townhouse with an area of 135 m². Located in El Camison, on the …
$465,348
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Spacious townhouse for sale in the Terrazas del Galeon complex in Adeje.   The house consis…
$290,405
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Duplex 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
$160,948
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
$204,100
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
$402,369
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 253 m²
On sale is a separate villa located in the Valle San Lorenzo area, Arona municipality. Ar…
$688,109
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 114 m²
Duplex apartment in Pueblo Primavera complex in Golf del Sur. On the lower floor there is a …
$290,405
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Villa 3 bedrooms in El Bebedero, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
El Bebedero, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
On sale is a luxury villa with stunning views of the ocean and the Teide volcano located in …
$583,143
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Bungalow in Tegueste complex, San Eugenio Bajo. Living room, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, separa…
$513,166
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Villa in the El Galeon area, in the La Capitana complex. The villa consists of: 4 bedrooms, …
$670,615
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
$303,235
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 564 m²
For sale two-story villa in the Roque del Conde area, Costa Adeje . The villa has a pool of …
$874,715
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
On sale is a duplex located in the picturesque Chayofita area, in La Finca.Duplex is located…
$305,567
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 275 m²
Three-story fashionable villa for sale in Los Christianos.  The total area is 335m2, includi…
$670,615
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
$348,720
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
$927,198
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
A villa is for sale with a living area of ​​260 m2 and a terrace area of ​​400 m2. Consists…
$810,569
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
$991,344
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
On sale is a duplex apartment in the complex Parque Tropical, Los Cristianos. The complex ha…
$367,380
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 199 m²
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
$851,389
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 135 m²
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
$1,04M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
$670,615
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Arona, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
A beautiful duplex is for sale, which is located in the Golf Resort complex, in the Los Cris…
$425,695
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3 bedroom townthouse in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
$425,695
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
$513,166
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Property types in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

villas
bungalows
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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