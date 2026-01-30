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Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 2

Mijas, Spain
from
$455,060
;
18
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ID: 39075
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 525252417
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Campo Europa de Cala Golf

About the complex

New residential project, apartments for sale in this second phase. The project will be located on the top of the hill overlooking the Europa golf course in La Cala golf, a fabulous position that offers residents spectacular panoramic views of the golf course and the sea. All apartments are east or south facing, which means plenty of natural light throughout the day. The project will be located in close proximity to the clubhouse and hotel & spa, which owners will be able to use to take advantage of the benefits and discounts provided by the Privilege Card. All homes will have large terraces with glass enclosures so you can make the most of the space whatever the weather. First floor apartments will have private gardens to enjoy views of the pool, the resort gardens, the golf course and the stunning surrounding environment. The homes are fully equipped, with fitted closets, air conditioning, fitted kitchens and appliances, LED lighting package and full bathrooms. There is also an option package available to customize your home.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 2
Mijas, Spain
from
$455,060
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