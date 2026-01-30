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Residential quarter Bali Villas

Mijas, Spain
from
$2,12M
;
25
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ID: 39544
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1590150081
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

A collection of luxury villas in a gated complex with some of the best amenities on the Costa del Sol. BALI VILLAS is the cornerstone of an exclusive gated villa complex with CCTV surveillance services and concierge in the heart of the Costa del Sol. It features 19 villas that offer high living standards and sensational features inside and out. Combining contemporary architectural style, large open-plan designs, and excellent facilities, there is no better place to call home. Bali Villas introduces a new concept of modern and exclusive lifestyle in La Cala de Mijas. A private community situated in a natural environment with tropical vegetation and an excellent location, near the Calanova Golf Club and a 5-minute drive from La Cala de Mijas beach. The exceptional setting is located just minutes from the best Beach Clubs, 20 minutes from Pablo Ruiz Picasso International Airport, and the center of the iconic Málaga, a city of great tourist and cultural interest. All of this makes Bali Villas so unique. Charm and sophistication with the intention of creating a new concept of private community in the most desirable location. The vision is to offer a residential project that is respectful and sustainable with the environment. It will incorporate superior quality materials, advanced technology, and refined and sophisticated specifications that guarantee a luxurious lifestyle. For the creation of the modern individual villas, Javier Alberro used elements of beautiful tropical landscaping to give a natural style to both the villas and the complex. The properties of BALI VILLAS have their own private and individual pool. In addition to lush tropical gardens, the complex features a relaxing Spa for the exclusive use of its residents, which includes a thermal area, relaxation area, sauna, and Turkish bath. It has a gym equipped with the latest sports technology and music and television systems. The exclusivity of the common areas is one of the cornerstones of the BALI VILLAS residential complex, as in addition to the mentioned areas, you can enjoy a HOME CINEMA with professional audiovisual quality, HD projector, and comfortable cinema seats that will offer you an authentic experience. These common areas will be privately accessed by the owners and have the exclusivity of being reserved through an APP so that users have the possibility to enjoy all the resources privately and anonymously. The most important thing for us is to offer our clients the most comfortable and innovative services. That is why we have created a mobile APP to manage the common areas and services of BALI VILLAS. For greater comfort and freedom of the residents, we provide a private round-trip transportation service from Bali Villas to La Cala de Mijas, with 9 seats, which will allow you to comfortably travel to the beach, restaurants, and shopping areas.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Bali Villas
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,12M
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