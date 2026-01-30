Residential quarter Villa Celia

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Modern 5-Bedroom Villa for Sale in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella.
Tucked away in the serene residential enclave of El Paraíso, this stylish contemporary villa offers refined living on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just minutes from Puerto Banús, San Pedro, and Estepona.
Spread across three levels, the villa combines minimalist architecture with comfortable luxury. The main floor features an inviting open-plan living and dining area, seamlessly connected to a designer German kitchen with top-of-the-line finishes. Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open out to expansive terraces with both shaded and sunny areas for lounging and al fresco dining, overlooking the private garden and swimming pool.
The home includes five spacious en-suite bedrooms and a guest toilet, all with wood flooring, underfloor heating, and electric blinds, creating a warm yet sophisticated ambiance throughout.
The lower level has been transformed into a chic bar and entertainment lounge reminiscent of a classic jazz club, a unique space for memorable evenings.
Outside, the landscaped garden is ideal for entertaining or relaxing in total privacy. The property also features covered parking for two vehicles and is offered fully furnished and turnkey.
Perfectly located and impeccably finished, this villa is ideal as a permanent residence, luxury holiday home, or rental investment in one of Marbella’s most established neighborhoods.
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Benahavis, Spain
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