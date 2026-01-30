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Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES

Mijas, Spain
from
$773,602
;
8
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ID: 39050
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 856401310
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Navigolf Suites, the fifth phase of the prestigious residential complex in La Cala de Mijas. An exclusive development of 50 homes with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, featuring a terraced architecture that blends seamlessly with the surroundings and offers breathtaking sea views.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter NAVIGOLF SUITES
Mijas, Spain
from
$773,602
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