Residential quarter Los Altos Villa Sara

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2 level Contemporary Designer Villa in a natural hill environment of Altos de los Monteros.
A privileged viewpoint location with stunning panoramic views over the coastline and Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and North African Coast.
5 bedrooms ensuite and a separate cloakroom on main floor level.
Spa and gym looking to the garden.
High ceilings, full size windows and indoor patio create the feeling of space and light inside the whole house.
Fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms. elevator over all levels. Underfloor heating.
Landscape garden with heated swimming-pool and jacuzzi.
Turnkey Project by Belgian developers, built to highs quality with maximum guarantees.
Interior can be made in accordance with clients whishes.
Location on the map
Rio Real, Spain
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