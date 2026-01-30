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Residential quarter Los Altos Villa Sara

Rio Real, Spain
from
$6,46M
;
15
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ID: 39422
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 526198258
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Rio Real

About the complex

2 level Contemporary Designer Villa in a natural hill environment of Altos de los Monteros. A privileged viewpoint location with stunning panoramic views over the coastline and Mediterranean Sea, Gibraltar and North African Coast. 5 bedrooms ensuite and a separate cloakroom on main floor level. Spa and gym looking to the garden. High ceilings, full size windows and indoor patio create the feeling of space and light inside the whole house. Fully equipped kitchen and bathrooms. elevator over all levels. Underfloor heating. Landscape garden with heated swimming-pool and jacuzzi. Turnkey Project by Belgian developers, built to highs quality with maximum guarantees. Interior can be made in accordance with clients whishes.

Location on the map

Rio Real, Spain
Transportation

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Residential quarter Los Altos Villa Sara
Rio Real, Spain
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$6,46M
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