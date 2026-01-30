Residential quarter Marine Hills Fase 1

New residential development of apartments,
penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona.
The development is being built in two independent
phases. Phase 1 includes blocks 1 to 9 comprisng of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartments, penthouses and
8 semi-detached villas with 3 bedrooms with stunning sea and countryside views.
The communal gardens will have variety of aromatic
plants, flowering plants, palm trees and other Mediterranean plants. All the
gardens have an automatic irrigation system, lighting and street furniture.
The complex will
have high alert security features like security system with video surveillance
cameras, entrance gate with video intercom and access to control cabin. This
leads to the multi-purpose room and children’s play area with fountains.
Each residence
will have a car parking space and a storage room.
Magnificent
common areas offers an adult pool, children’s pool and heated pool, 2 jacuzzis,
paddle court, gym, co-working space, spa, multipurpose room and large green
areas with fountains.
It is located
close to the Selwo Aventura Park and it boasts stunning views of the
countryside and nestled in the heart of the Golden Triangle, Puerto
Banús-Estepona-Benahavís. It has
excellent transport links: 1.7 km from the A-7 (N-340), 13 km from the AP-7 and
45 minutes from Málaga airport.
There are seven
golf courses within a 5 km radius: Atalaya, El Paraíso, El Campanario, Marbella
Club, Flamingos, Villa Podierna and Tramores.
This development
is close to the prestigious international Atlas American School of Málaga which
offers infant, primary, secondary and college education.