  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Mijas
  4. Residential quarter Laguna One

Residential quarter Laguna One

Mijas, Spain
from
$285,436
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 39420
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1734074419
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas
  • Address
    Calle Rio Gomenaro, 3 Autopinturas Fuengirola

About the complex

Located in the heart of Mijas Costa, Las Lagunas has established itself as one of the most dynamic and growing areas of the Costa del Sol. This area combines the tranquility of a residential area with the convenience of having all the services just a few minutes away: shopping centers, schools, health centers, sports facilities and a varied gastronomic offer. A few minutes drive away are some of the best beaches in the area, golf courses and natural areas. This combination of connectivity, services and quality life of this area makes it one of the most promising areas in southern Spain. Thanks to its family environment and modern infrastructure, Las Lagunas is perfect for both living and investment. In this context, the lofts are presented as a unique opportunity for those who dream of becoming independent or retiring in a comfortable, accessible and lively place. This attractive development of 116 one-bedroom loft apartments is designed for those who value contemporary design, functionality and excellent value for money. It offers a full range of amenities designed to maximize the comfort and well-being of its residents. It features a community pool in the center, accompanied by a chill-out style beach bar that invites you to share moments of leisure in a tropical environment. For lovers of outdoor life, there is also a barbecue area, ideal for meetings and celebrations with family and friends. In addition, the development includes an equipped gym that will allow you to stay active without leaving home, as well as a coworking area that will facilitate teleworking or studying in a comfortable and functional environment. These facilities reflect the commitment to a balanced lifestyle, where rest, socializing and productivity are combined in the same space designed to meet all the needs of its residents.

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Newly-Built Apartments in Fuengirola Málaga with Terraces
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,04M
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase III
Mijas, Spain
from
$364,048
Residential quarter Sira Homes
Ricmar, Spain
from
$989,755
Apartment building Sophisticated Apartments with Pool in Ciudad Quesada Rojales
Rojales, Spain
from
$392,402
Residential quarter Mala Kai
Estepona, Spain
from
$824,796
You are viewing
Residential quarter Laguna One
Mijas, Spain
from
$285,436
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Show all Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Residential quarter Serenity Gardens Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$460,748
New exclusive development of 106 two and three bedroom apartments and penthouses, built on three floors and distributed harmoniously, provided with an effect of modernity and elegance throughout its simple lines. The development is provided with splendid garden areas, spa, gym, social club…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Show all Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Residential quarter Privilege Suites Casares
Casares, Spain
from
$705,343
Luxury homes designed to meet the needs of the most exclusive public and enjoy views of the Mediterranean. Ground floor units with stunning private gardens and innovative interior design. Comfortable first floor flats with large windows and large terraces. Spacious duplex penthouses with …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Show all Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Ricmar, Spain
from
$1,93M
An exclusive new residential development comprising just 25 homes, designed for those seeking privacy, space, and quality of life. The project features a carefully curated selection of 18 elegant townhouses and 7 exclusive detached villas, all set on a generous 15,000 m² plot, ensuring spaci…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications