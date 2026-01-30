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Residential quarter Leo 21B

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$5,23M
;
20
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ID: 39286
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 981017593
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Town
    San Pedro Alcantara

About the complex

Introducing this stunning contemporary villa in the heart of Nueva Andalucía, with a prime frontline golf location. With clean architectural lines, expansive terraces, and floor-to-ceiling windows, this home is designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the golf courses, offering a seamless blend of indoor-outdoor living. Spread over three levels, the villa offers six luxurious bedrooms and eight bathrooms, including a master suite with a private terrace and spa-inspired bathroom. The interiors feature a spacious open-plan living area, a designer kitchen with elegant finishes, and a dining area perfect for entertaining. A private gym, wine cellar, and elegant living areas elevate the living experience, ensuring comfort and sophistication at all times. Outside, lush landscaping frames the infinity pool, featuring a sunken lounge, outdoor kitchen, and multiple relaxation areas. With a private garage, state-of-the-art home automation, and a location just minutes from Puerto Banús, this is a unique opportunity to own a frontline golf estate that redefines modern luxury living in Marbella.

Location on the map

San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

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Residential quarter Leo 21B
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$5,23M
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