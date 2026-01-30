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Residential quarter Villa Eco White

Estepona, Spain
from
$1,25M
;
10
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ID: 39307
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1033124636
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Nicaragua

About the complex

This is a contemporary home set on a 434 m² west-facing plot, located in an area close to golf courses, services, and the beach. The project develops a total built area of approximately 160 m², distributed between the main house (110 m²), a 50 m² semi-basement, and generous outdoor spaces. The design follows a clear, functional, and efficient architectural approach, avoiding unnecessary spaces and focusing on practical living. It embraces a modern Mediterranean style defined by simplicity, natural light, and a strong connection between indoor and outdoor areas. The main floor is designed for daily living with open-plan spaces that enhance brightness and flow, while the semi-basement expands the functionality of the home, incorporating a wellness area with a sauna as well as a laundry room. This adds versatility and comfort to the overall layout. Outside, the property includes terraces and an integrated ecological swimming pool that blends naturally with the landscape. The project is delivered as a fully inclusive turnkey solution. It covers the plot, architectural design, project management, permits, taxes, and administrative procedures, as well as full construction. The specification includes aerothermal climate control, photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, advanced home automation, fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms, high-quality porcelain flooring, and complete exterior works including the pool. Overall, this is a modern, elegant, and highly efficient home designed for contemporary living, prioritizing energy performance, comfort, and usability while maintaining a clean and refined architectural expression.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Eco White
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,25M
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