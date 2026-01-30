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Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 4

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$408,416
;
6
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ID: 39313
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 569949638
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

Is the fourth phase of the complex located in the Selwo area between Estepona and San Pedro. It is a resort project whose added value lies in its set of facilities, infrastructure, and geographical location. The complex includes 4 outdoor swimming pools, a spa with an indoor heated pool, a cinema, a Youth Club, and a co-working space. Next to Estepona, a prominent municipality on the Costa del Sol located between two of the most renowned marinas in the Mediterranean—Puerto Banús and Sotogrande—, with 20 kilometers of coastline, countless beaches, golf courses, leisure attractions, and shopping centers. Your home will be on the Golden Mile of the Costa del Sol, just 45 minutes from the Málaga and Gibraltar airports and the AVE high-speed train station. Located in the natural surroundings of Selwo, the elegant facades and spacious terraces frame the endless views of the Costa del Sol. Is a private residential complex of unique homes, situated in an exclusive urbanization, very close to the sea and surrounded by magnificent gardens, modern pools, communal areas, and multiple leisure options. Storage room, and garage included.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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Residential quarter Vanian Gardens Phase 4
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$408,416
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