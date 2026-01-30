Residential quarter Tailor-Made Villa Manilva

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Luxury villa project with building license in place and stunning sea views - only 500 m from the beach Imagine waking up to panoramic sea views in your own luxury villa, just a short walk from the beach.
Nestled in a prestigious area, this exclusive villa project offers the perfect blend of modern elegance and Mediterranean charm. Set on a southeast - facing plot, the property is designed to maximize natural light and stunning coastal views.
With generous living space and a spacious basement flooded with natural light, this home is perfect for those seeking luxury and comfort.
Located on the western Costa del Sol, this area is fast becoming the first choice for discerning buyers looking for tranquility, authenticity and a relaxed coastal lifestyle.
Located near the border with Cadiz, it enjoys pristine beaches, refreshing Atlantic breezes, and crystal clear waters, making it a true paradise for beach lovers.
This is your opportunity to own a bespoke villa in one of the most desirable coastal locations in southern Spain. Contact us today for more information and start building your dream home.
Location on the map
Estepona, Spain
Food & Drink
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return