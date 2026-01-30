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Residential quarter Urbanización Olimpo

Mijas, Spain
from
$853,237
;
20
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ID: 39120
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 975471651
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity in the charming town of Mijas, on the sunny coast of Malaga. Known for its Andalusian charm, Mijas captivates its visitors with its cobbled streets and spectacular panoramic views of the Mediterranean coast. This picturesque white village, full of history and tradition, offers a unique mix of culture, gastronomy and natural beauty that make it a privileged place to live. We present a new construction project of 18 impressive luxury homes that invite you to enjoy the harmony between nature and the Mediterranean Sea. Each of these homes offers wonderful views of the surrounding nature and the sea. Every detail has been meticulously planned to provide you with an exceptional lifestyle, where elegance and comfort merge in perfect harmony. Enjoy spacious terraces, step into fully equipped kitchens and bathrooms with high-quality materials and finishes, which add a touch of elegance to each space and invite you to live an unparalleled luxury experience in the heart of Mijas. In addition, Mijas is a paradise for nature lovers, with numerous hiking routes through stunning landscapes, such as the famous Senda Litoral route. The town also has a wide variety of high-quality restaurants and services, which will make every day a delight for your senses. Mijas stands out for having excellent public transport services that allow you to easily access the University of Malaga and the airport, facilitating your daily travels in a comfortable and efficient way. And it is strategically located just 10 minutes by car from Los Boliches beach and the Fuengirola Marina, where you can enjoy unforgettable days of sun and sea. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the perfect place to relax and enjoy life to the fullest. Welcome to your new home in Mijas!

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Urbanización Olimpo
Mijas, Spain
from
$853,237
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