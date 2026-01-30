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Residential quarter Australy Aures II

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$750,849
;
13
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ID: 39292
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 251235183
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Village
    Resinera Voladilla

About the complex

New development in the area of Selwo in Estepona, you will feel proud of your new home even before entering it. An enclosed space inside which you will enjoy areas where you can share unforgettable moments with the ones you love the most. Homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms, with sea views, 3 minutes from the beach. It has exclusive access for residents of the Social Club, as well as garden areas and swimming pool in an enclosed perimeter. Another of its services is the multipurpose common room, space for bicycles, accessibility by ramps, access gate, perimeter video surveillance system, indoor heated pool, gym, saunas, gastrobar. You can customize various aspects of your new home and choose between different types of environments according to your tastes, improve the qualities and finishes and even equip your terrace on the solarium floor. Other attributes of the development such as Private Pool, Children's Pool, Gym, Social Club (Multipurpose room with projector, Fitness Room, Sauna, Solarium). A project of maximum exclusivity located above the Selwo Park in Estepona with spacious homes that provide wonderful views and common areas to share unforgettable moments with the ones you love the most.

Location on the map

Resinera Voladilla, Spain
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Residential quarter Australy Aures II
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$750,849
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