Residential quarter Villa Alcalá del Valle

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Discover this spectacular villa in Coín, a true oasis of peace nestled in a stunning natural setting. Surrounded by lush nature and boasting breathtaking panoramic views, this property offers the perfect balance of tranquility, privacy, and beauty.
The home stands out for its elegant and bright design, with spacious interiors designed for comfort and enjoyment. Its large windows allow natural light to flood every corner, connecting the interior with the stunning outdoor landscape.
Additionally, it features an elevator that conveniently connects all floors, including a spacious basement with endless possibilities.
Outside, the villa features meticulously landscaped gardens and a magnificent pool, perfect for relaxing, enjoying the outdoors, or sharing unforgettable moments in a unique setting.
All this in a location that guarantees absolute serenity, far from the noise yet with easy access to all amenities. A unique opportunity for those seeking quality of life, nature, and unparalleled views in one of the most charming areas of the province.
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Coin, Spain
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