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Residential quarter Villa Luma

Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,84M
;
20
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ID: 39369
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1956492564
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Avenida Benahavis

About the complex

Elegant Contemporary Villa with 5 En-Suite Bedrooms in El Paraíso, New Golden Mile, Marbella. Situated in the tranquil and well-established residential enclave of El Paraíso, this elegant contemporary villa enjoys a privileged location on Marbella’s New Golden Mile, just a short drive from Puerto Banús, San Pedro de Alcántara, and Estepona.    Designed with a focus on light, space, and comfort, the property is distributed across three levels and offers a refined layout ideal for modern living. The main floor features a spacious open-plan living and dining area, seamlessly connected to a fully fitted high-end German kitchen. Large sliding doors open onto expansive, partially covered terraces with outdoor seating and dining areas, perfect for enjoying the Costa del Sol's year-round climate.    The villa comprises five generously sized bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, in addition to a guest toilet. Interiors are finished with natural wood flooring, underfloor heating, and electric blinds, providing a perfect balance between style and functionality.    Outdoors, the property offers a private and mature garden, a swimming pool, and a sense of seclusion that enhances its appeal as a permanent home or exclusive holiday retreat.    The lower level includes a spacious multi-purpose area with potential to create a gym, cinema room, office, or additional guest suites, allowing for flexible customization according to lifestyle needs.    Additional features include covered parking for two cars, and the villa is sold fully furnished and ready to move into.    The villa presents an excellent opportunity to acquire a high-quality residence in one of Marbella’s most sought-after residential areas, combining privacy, comfort, and proximity to top golf courses, international schools, beaches, and amenities.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Luma
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,84M
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