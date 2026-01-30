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Residential quarter Zew Elviria

Ricmar, Spain
from
$784,978
;
14
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ID: 39260
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 29477130
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Address
    Avenida Amerigo Vespucci

About the complex

An exclusive residential complex comprised of duplex apartments that combine contemporary elegance with the comfort of living surrounded by nature. The homes come in 2- and 3-bedroom configurations, and some 3-bedroom units have the option of adding an additional fourth bedroom, ideal as an office, studio, or guest space. Located at the top of the Elviria hill, one of the most desirable areas of Marbella East, it is distinguished by its serene natural setting, surrounded by lush pine forests and open mountain views. This enclave is designed for those seeking a peaceful, Zen-like life, in harmony with the surroundings and away from the hustle and bustle, without sacrificing modern comforts. The architecture reflects a minimalist and sophisticated style, perfectly integrated with its natural surroundings. The community will offer large green areas, walking trails, common spaces for relaxation and well-being, 4 communal pools, a gym, and a coworking area, designed for those who value flexibility and a balance between work and leisure. The location is exceptional. Although surrounded by nature, the complex is only: A 5-minute drive from Elviria's supermarkets, restaurants, and shops 10 minutes from the best beaches in Marbella East 15 minutes from Marbella city center 30 minutes from Málaga International Airport Surrounded by prestigious golf courses such as Santa María Golf, Río Real Golf, Santa Clara Golf, and Marbella Golf Country Club. This strategic location allows residents to enjoy the best of both worlds: the tranquility of nature and proximity to the Costa del Sol's most iconic amenities, leisure activities, and destinations.

Location on the map

Ricmar, Spain
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Residential quarter Zew Elviria
Ricmar, Spain
from
$784,978
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