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Residential quarter QuintEssence

Rio Real, Spain
from
$654,149
;
20
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ID: 38935
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1110814687
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Rio Real

About the complex

The development has been designed as a boutique residential concept but with a resort soul. Your new 5-star life is guaranteed by magnificent leisure and well-being services, excellent qualities, sea views and unmatched energy benefits so that your life is always surrounded by nature with a marked healthy lifestyle. Residential of smart and sustainable homes, with all kinds of leisure services that will transform your life. They are apartments inspired by the details and qualities of modern suites with large spaces that blend with the natural environment through their magnificent views of the Mediterranean Sea and large terraces. Thanks to its excellent communications, it will allow us to enjoy the shops of the center of Marbella, its beaches and promenade in just 5 minutes, and at the same time, enjoy with total privacy and security the tranquility of a family atmosphere and a style Mediterranean life. Living in this complex will be an experience that will transform your life, where health is understood as an optimal state of physical, mental and emotional well-being in harmony with the environment.

Location on the map

Rio Real, Spain

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Residential quarter QuintEssence
Rio Real, Spain
from
$654,149
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