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Residential quarter THE PLACE BY ALCAZABA

Casares, Spain
from
$715,582
;
10
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ID: 38994
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 385711727
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

A visionary project consisting of 38 spacious apartments that will stand out for their high-end finishes, ample rooms and top-notch services. The project will feature its amenities while also benefiting from the entertainment facilities of Alcazaba Lagoon.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
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Residential quarter THE PLACE BY ALCAZABA
Casares, Spain
from
$715,582
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