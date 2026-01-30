Residential quarter Zenity Blau I

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This new development features a project of 105 apartments offering options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms.
Your new home will be synonymous with tranquility and happiness, where you can relax in the outdoor pools and enjoy the magnificent green areas.
If you are a sports enthusiast, you will have the convenience of a gym within the same community, allowing you to stay active without leaving home.
Strategically located in a privileged environment, the complex is surrounded by various services, such as restaurants and supermarkets, and is just a 10-minute walk from the beach.
Additionally, it has excellent connections to Malaga Airport (50 minutes away) and Gibraltar Airport (45 minutes away), making your travel easier.
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Estepona, Spain
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