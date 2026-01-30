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Residential quarter Zenity Blau I

Estepona, Spain
from
$597,266
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13
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ID: 39497
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1317035981
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona
  • Address
    Calle Capri

About the complex

This new development features a project of 105 apartments offering options of 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. Your new home will be synonymous with tranquility and happiness, where you can relax in the outdoor pools and enjoy the magnificent green areas. If you are a sports enthusiast, you will have the convenience of a gym within the same community, allowing you to stay active without leaving home. Strategically located in a privileged environment, the complex is surrounded by various services, such as restaurants and supermarkets, and is just a 10-minute walk from the beach. Additionally, it has excellent connections to Malaga Airport (50 minutes away) and Gibraltar Airport (45 minutes away), making your travel easier.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Zenity Blau I
Estepona, Spain
from
$597,266
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