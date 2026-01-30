  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Casares
  4. Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 2

Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 2

Casares, Spain
from
$452,785
;
14
Leave a request
ID: 39392
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 52470681
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Casares

About the complex

Between Marbella and Sotogrande, next to Estepona, this new residential development is at a privileged location on the Costa del Sol that invites you to participate in Mediterranean life and the typical joy of southern Spain. This residential area is a tribute to contemporary architecture, where its sophisticated design merges perfectly with the environment to create intelligent spaces that make the most of natural light, reducing the need for artificial lighting and allowing you to live more sustainably. The Penthouses have terraces with Panoramic Sea Views and Private Jacuzzi Choose your home from ground floor flats with garden and back terrace, flats with large terraces and penthouses with sea views and private jacuzzi. All homes have a garage and storage room. The southeast orientation of the residential area not only provides abundant natural light during much of the day, but also an ideal climate at any time. You will have the opportunity to enjoy outdoor dining, family gatherings and moments of relaxation on your private terrace all year round as the sun slowly sets over the sea. Large windows connect the inner and outer rooms with the beauty of the surroundings, allowing natural light to flow without restrictions. In here, the feeling of spaciousness and luminosity takes over each corner.

Location on the map

Casares, Spain
Food & Drink
Transportation
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ambar Homes
Velez Malaga, Spain
from
$290,044
Residential quarter Azure Living
Torre del Mar, Spain
from
$336,261
Apartment building Flats with Seamless Indoor-Outdoor Spaces in Marbella
Marbella, Spain
from
$724,500
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Ricmar, Spain
from
$1,93M
Residential quarter Villa Marbesa
Artola, Spain
from
$4,43M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Arrecife Fase 2
Casares, Spain
from
$452,785
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Show all Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Apartment building Beautiful Apartments with Sun-filled Interiors in Benalmádena Málaga
Benalmadena, Spain
from
$1,05M
The year of construction 2028
Perfect Apartments and Penthouses with Great Communal Amenities in Benalmádena Torremuelle is a picturesque coastal area located in Benalmádena, on Spain's Costa del Sol. Known for its stunning sea views, peaceful residential atmosphere, and proximity to both beaches and natural parks, it of…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Show all Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Residential quarter Ocyan Luxury Villas
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
from
$3,70M
New development of 12 luxurious villas located in La Resina - Estepona. Each of these architectural gems will offer a heavenly hideaway that encapsulates the essence of luxury living. All our properties share a commitment to excellence, ensuring that every detail reflects the utmost luxury.…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Show all Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Apartment building Lake View Apartments in Country Club in Benahavis Malaga
Benahavis, Spain
from
$2,62M
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 3
Energy-Efficient Apartments in the Country Club in Benahavis Benahavis is a natural place that offers picturesque views between the famous Marbella, Ronda, and Estepona. The region is close to the beach approximately 7 km. The energy-efficient apartments are located in a respectful complex …
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications