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Residential quarter Premier Residencial

Mijas, Spain
from
$419,793
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10
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ID: 39548
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 667914916
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Mijas

About the complex

PREMIER Residential, a large multi-family building offering 76 homes distributed over five floors plus an attic. The residential complex has common areas that include a social lounge, restrooms, swimming pool, greenery, and bicycle parking. In the basement floors, there are parking spaces for cars and storage rooms. An exclusive design project with all the amenities to enjoy maximum comfort and well-being, located in one of the best-located residential areas of the Costa del Sol, with the greatest urban development projection at the intersection of Mijas and Fuengirola, Málaga. Magnificent homes with large terraces ranging from 1 to 3 bedrooms with furnished kitchens. Some of the ground floor homes have private garden areas, and those located on the attic floor offer the possibility of installing a pool. They feature an elegant design that takes into account every detail to offer the highest quality in materials and finishes. In terms of equipment, they have double glazing, hot-cold air conditioning, and an aerothermal system to achieve the best temperature at any time of the year and greater energy savings. A flexible project that allows the client to choose, at no additional cost, alternative interior finishes and bathroom elements such as flooring, tiling, kitchen furniture, shower tray, or bathtub. The best amenities for those who demand maximum guarantee and well-being. PREMIER Residential is located in Mijas, the center of the Costa del Sol in Málaga, and within the city's latest urban development "Las Lagunas." A privileged enclave in a perfectly communicated location, with direct connection to the A-7 Highway and AP-7 Motorway, and connected to excellent facilities and services such as the upcoming Great Park of the Costa del Sol with over 350,000 m2 and the future Mijas Hospital. An area with supermarkets and large shopping centers such as Mercadona, El Corte Inglés, and Miramar, as well as golf clubs, a racetrack, and the Fuengirola Marina. PREMIER is 10 minutes from the main beaches in the area, 20 minutes from Málaga International Airport, just half an hour from Málaga city, and also very close to other towns such as Marbella, Benalmádena, or Torremolinos.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Mijas, Spain
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Residential quarter Premier Residencial
Mijas, Spain
from
$419,793
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