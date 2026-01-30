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Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Estepona

Estepona, Spain
from
$1,59M
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5
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ID: 39516
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2057025666
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

Customised villa, tailored to the client's wishes, price from plan. A sustainable and energy-efficient luxury detached villa with a unique contemporary design and the finest materials and finishes to ensure optimal functionality and comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow you to enjoy beautiful sea views and abundant natural light in all bedrooms and the spacious open-plan living room. The bedrooms open directly onto a terrace from which you can enjoy the attractive landscaped garden and your own swimming pool, either privately or with friends and family. There is also ample covered private parking with charging points for electric vehicles. Designed to bring sunshine and nature into your home, the villa uses elements that invite you into a peaceful space, creating a sense of harmony and well-being. Its attention to detail, commitment to sustainable construction and careful use of quality materials and natural colours are the hallmark of our company's integrity. The villa also has a spacious basement with great potential for customisation, perfect for adding a gym, private cinema, games room, wine cellar or other space according to your personal preferences.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Tailor Made Villa in Estepona
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,59M
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