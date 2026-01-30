Residential quarter Villa Oria

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Contemporary villa project in Nagüeles, Marbella.
This contemporary villa offers a living experience where light, space and tranquillity come together in perfect harmony.
Its rooms open onto spacious terraces and an outdoor area designed for enjoying peace and quiet, with a swimming pool that becomes the visual centrepiece of the house.
Inside, each room has been designed to convey well-being, balance and timeless elegance.
A villa designed for those seeking an exclusive home that inspires and excites from the very first moment.
This villa has a plot of 1915 m² (675 m² built) with two floors and a total of 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a guest toilet.
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Marbella, Spain
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