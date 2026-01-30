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Residential quarter Villa Oria

Marbella, Spain
from
$6,55M
;
6
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ID: 39177
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1122851391
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Address
    Calle Casares

About the complex

Contemporary villa project in Nagüeles, Marbella. This contemporary villa offers a living experience where light, space and tranquillity come together in perfect harmony. Its rooms open onto spacious terraces and an outdoor area designed for enjoying peace and quiet, with a swimming pool that becomes the visual centrepiece of the house. Inside, each room has been designed to convey well-being, balance and timeless elegance. A villa designed for those seeking an exclusive home that inspires and excites from the very first moment. This villa has a plot of 1915 m² (675 m² built) with two floors and a total of 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a guest toilet.

Location on the map

Marbella, Spain
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Residential quarter Villa Oria
Marbella, Spain
from
$6,55M
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