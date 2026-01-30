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Residential quarter Haiku Residences

Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,09M
;
12
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ID: 39240
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 8897264
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Village
    Benahavis
  • Address
    Camino de Montemayor

About the complex

A unique project in the exclusive area of ​​Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile. This privileged enclave, known for its tranquility, natural beauty, and access to first-class services, has become one of the most coveted destinations on the Costa del Sol. The development offers a wide range of options. Each residence comes with a storage room and garage, and many offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, offering an unparalleled living experience. Designed to take full advantage of the privileged setting of the Costa del Sol. Seize this great opportunity to make the most of the more than 320 days of sunshine the region enjoys each year, whether with the family or for a relaxing moment under the Mediterranean sky.

Location on the map

Benahavis, Spain
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Residential quarter Haiku Residences
Benahavis, Spain
from
$1,09M
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