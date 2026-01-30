Residential quarter Haiku Residences

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A unique project in the exclusive area of Cancelada, on Estepona's New Golden Mile.
This privileged enclave, known for its tranquility, natural beauty, and access to first-class services, has become one of the most coveted destinations on the Costa del Sol.
The development offers a wide range of options. Each residence comes with a storage room and garage, and many offer stunning panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea, offering an unparalleled living experience.
Designed to take full advantage of the privileged setting of the Costa del Sol.
Seize this great opportunity to make the most of the more than 320 days of sunshine the region enjoys each year, whether with the family or for a relaxing moment under the Mediterranean sky.
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Benahavis, Spain
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