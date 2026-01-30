  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Marbella
  4. Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse

Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse

Ricmar, Spain
from
$1,93M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 39129
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1457325637
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • City
    Marbella
  • Village
    Ricmar
  • Address
    Avenida de Espana

About the complex

An exclusive new residential development comprising just 25 homes, designed for those seeking privacy, space, and quality of life. The project features a carefully curated selection of 18 elegant townhouses and 7 exclusive detached villas, all set on a generous 15,000 m² plot, ensuring spaciousness, tranquility, and a privileged setting. The spacious and modern townhouses are south and southwest facing with views over the communal gardens, promenades and communal swimming pools. We have introduced our signature contemporary style to transform the traditional townhouse model into a stylish modern home, with each property featuring a rooftop solarium with pre-installation for an outdoor kitchen. Buyers are offered the opportunity to configure their home with a choice of 2, 3 or 4 bedrooms, as well as having a large multi-purpose basement room with natural light and underground parking for 2 cars. The detached villas come in 3 different styles, built on 3 levels, consisting of 4-5 bedrooms and 3-5 bathrooms. All bedrooms have spacious terraces with lovely views over the private garden and pool area. Each villa is completed with a large rooftop solarium and includes a very large basement with flexible multipurpose rooms (gym, office, wine cellar...), flooded with natural light and air circulation. Situated in the heart of the popular town of Elviria, an ideal location, only 30 minutes drive from Malaga airport and only ten minutes from the centre of Marbella. The development is only 700 metres walk from the two main commercial centres with an abundance of shops, bars, restaurants and supermarkets. Some of the best sandy beaches on the Costa del Sol are just a 10 minute walk from Marbella with a wonderful selection of restaurants, beach bars and beach clubs on your doorstep.

Location on the map

Ricmar, Spain
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Noura Villas
Marbella, Spain
from
$7,61M
Residential quarter Suite Mijas fase III
Mijas, Spain
from
$364,048
Apartment building Sea View Apartments in a Luxury Project in Fuengirola
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$628,686
Residential quarter Villa Selene Europa Golf
Mijas, Spain
from
$2,84M
Apartment building New Apartments with Sea View in Malaga Termica Beach Project
Malaga, Spain
from
$887,107
You are viewing
Residential quarter La Vera de Marbella - Townhouse
Ricmar, Spain
from
$1,93M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Show all Residential quarter Veridian II
Residential quarter Veridian II
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$1,11M
This development is an exclusive residential community of single-family homes located in El Higuerón, one of the most promising areas on the Costa del Sol, designed to offer a sustainable, modern lifestyle that is connected to nature. The project combines contemporary architecture, energy ef…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Show all Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Residential quarter Solana Village Fase 3
Mijas, Spain
from
$534,695
New residential project, apartments for sale in this third phase. The project will be located on the top of the hill overlooking the Europa golf course in La Cala golf, a fabulous position that offers residents spectacular panoramic views of the golf course and the sea. All apartments are …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Show all Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Residential quarter BE GRAND EL LIMONAR
Malaga, Spain
from
$1,02M
The year of construction 2027
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications