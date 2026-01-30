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Residential quarter Etherna Homes Phase II

Estepona, Spain
from
$306,028
;
10
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ID: 39229
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1369165126
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • Region
    Costa del Sol Occidental
  • Town
    Estepona

About the complex

Exclusive residential complex composed of 144 homes of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, distributed in six low-rise buildings. Its avant-garde and modern design integrates perfectly with the natural surroundings, offering its residents spectacular views of the Bay of Estepona and the Valle Romano golf course. The south orientation of the homes ensures that they all have excellent luminosity, making the most of the hours of natural light. The large windows not only allow you to enjoy the panoramic views, but also create a bright and spacious atmosphere, enhancing the feeling of comfort. The living rooms, designed to create a fluid connection with the exterior, enhance the spaciousness of the spaces. The residence features a full range of amenities, including a swimming pool, indoor fitness center and gourmet lounge. In addition, residents can enjoy large green areas with native species that enhance the natural beauty of the area. Security and privacy are a priority, so the complex is gated and guarded by a security checkpoint, guaranteeing tranquility and exclusivity. Garage and storage room included in the price.

Location on the map

Estepona, Spain
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Residential quarter Etherna Homes Phase II
Estepona, Spain
from
$306,028
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